Auburn High offensive lineman Cort Bradley to walk on at Auburn University

Bradley's play earned him a Blue-Grey All-American Bowl invitation and led to his selection as a first team All-State and first team All-Area offensive lineman.

“He really understands the game, loves the game and wants to be good. He’s a great example of hard work, leadership, toughness and what it takes to be a great lineman,” then-Auburn High coach Adam Winegarden said last summer. “The center position is obviously the quarterback of your line of scrimmage. I think every offense starts from the inside out. He’s the anchor of our line of scrimmage. He makes all the calls and also sets the tone each play.”

Bradley spoke highly about his experience at Auburn High, saying his senior year was one of the best anyone could ask for and that playing in the state championship game alongside his friends created lifelong memories. He said he felt Auburn High prepared him both on the football field as well as in the classroom, where he said most of his teachers pushed him to be as responsible as he'll have to be as a college student.

Bradley's future is a bright one, and he has high aspirations for himself as he takes the next step in his life. He hopes to find ways to become a leader inside Auburn's aviation program, and as far as football, he's eager to soon measure himself against top-tier college football players.

"Coming in as a freshman already having my [private pilot] license, I'll be ahead of most people. That would be just really nice to get a leadership role there," Bradley said. "I'm also really excited about the weight-room transformation that will take place, just getting stronger and faster. I think I'm most excited about that and just seeing where I stand on the football field with these guys, with these SEC-caliber athletes."