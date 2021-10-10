 Skip to main content
Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo commits to Auburn
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo commits to Auburn

  Updated
AUMS0022.JPG

Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo speaks at the 2021 Fox Sports 910 AM-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days’ opening session on July 27 in Opelika.

 JORDAN D. HILL/

Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo won’t be going far to play college football.

Bobo committed to Auburn on Sunday, choosing the Tigers over offers from schools such as Georgia, Georgia Tech and Kentucky. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bobo stands as Auburn’s 12th commit in the 2022 class and the first offensive lineman.

Bobo is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, Bobo is the 55th overall offensive tackle prospect and the 26th recruit in the state of Alabama’s 2022 class.

The son of former Georgia quarterback and current Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Drew Bobo came to Auburn High this offseason after spending his junior year at Columbia Hammond School in South Carolina and his sophomore year at Loveland Resurrection Christian School in Colorado.

Bobo’s efforts have been crucial for an Auburn High team that is 6-1 this season and is averaging 31.3 points per contest this fall.

“He has a lot of football knowledge,” Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. “He catches on very quick because he understands the game. So, it didn’t take him long just to jump right in there and be an integral part of what we were doing.”

Among Auburn commits, Bobo joins defensive lineman Caden Story; quarterback Holden Geriner; safety Tre Donaldson and Caleb Wooden; running back Damari Alston; wide receivers Omari Kelly, Ja’Kobi Albert and Jay Fair; tight end Micah Riley-Ducker; linebacker Powell Gordon; and kicker Alex McPherson.

Bobo is the second Auburn High player to commit to the Tigers, joining Gordon.

Bobo’s commitment leaves Auburn’s 2022 class 40th in the nation and 14th in the SEC per 247 Sports.

