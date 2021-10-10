Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo commits to Auburn

Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo won’t be going far to play college football.

Bobo committed to Auburn on Sunday, choosing the Tigers over offers from schools such as Georgia, Georgia Tech and Kentucky. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bobo stands as Auburn’s 12th commit in the 2022 class and the first offensive lineman.

Bobo is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, Bobo is the 55th overall offensive tackle prospect and the 26th recruit in the state of Alabama’s 2022 class.

The son of former Georgia quarterback and current Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Drew Bobo came to Auburn High this offseason after spending his junior year at Columbia Hammond School in South Carolina and his sophomore year at Loveland Resurrection Christian School in Colorado.

Bobo’s efforts have been crucial for an Auburn High team that is 6-1 this season and is averaging 31.3 points per contest this fall.

“He has a lot of football knowledge,” Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. “He catches on very quick because he understands the game. So, it didn’t take him long just to jump right in there and be an integral part of what we were doing.”