Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo flips from Auburn to Georgia

Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo is following in the footsteps of his father.

Bobo flipped his commitment from Auburn to Georgia on Monday, choosing the Bulldogs after committing to the Tigers on Oct. 10. Bobo will be attending the alma mater of his father Mike Bobo, the former Bulldogs quarterback who was Auburn University’s offensive coordinator this fall.

“It’s a great place with great coaches, and I know I can become a good player there,” Drew Bobo said. “I was excited [about committing] because I know how good of a place Georgia is and how I wanted to go there when I was younger.”

Bobo is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, Bobo is the 56th overall offensive tackle prospect and the 26th recruit in the state of Alabama’s 2022 class.

Bobo came to Auburn High this offseason after spending his junior year at Columbia Hammond School in South Carolina and his sophomore year at Loveland Resurrection Christian School in Colorado. His efforts were crucial for an Auburn High team that went 10-3 this season and is averaging 34 points per game.