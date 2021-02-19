Auburn High’s Powell Gordon picks up scholarship offer from Auburn University

Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon was relentless on the field for the Tigers in 2020. As a result of his production and his potential, the rising senior now has a chance to play for the hometown team.

Gordon picked up a scholarship offer from Auburn University on Thursday after a conversation with head coach Bryan Harsin. The offer is part of a recent surge for Gordon, who now has 10 offers from a list of schools that include Vanderbilt, UAB and Troy.

Gordon explained he had been talking to the new Auburn coaching staff for a few weeks now when Harsin reached out and offered the scholarship. Given his affinity for Auburn football along with family connections to the school, Gordon said the offer was certainly one worth considering.

“It was the first time I talked to [coach Harsin] on the phone. We talked for about 30 minutes. He's a very smart coach. He knows what he's talking about, and he just let me know that they wanted to offer me,” Gordon said. “I grew up an Auburn fan just from the day I was born because my dad [Justin] and a lot of other family members went to Auburn.

“Just getting an offer from the team you watched growing up and the stadium you go to most is just a great feeling.”