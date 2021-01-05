Auburn hires Boise State’s Jeff Pitman as strength and conditioning coach

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has announced his first hire, and it’s a staffer with whom he’s very familiar.
Auburn announced the hiring of Boise State director of sports performance Jeff Pitman as the Tigers’ new head football strength and conditioning coach on Tuesday. Pitman arrives in Auburn after spending the last eight years on Harsin’s staffs at Boise State and Arkansas State.
“Coach Pitman brings three decades of collegiate strength coaching and player development to the Auburn Family,” Harsin said. “He has been an instrumental part of many championship teams and players he has worked with leave their time with him praising coach Pitman for developing them as football players and men. We know his approach in the weight room and other performance areas will make our players better all-around, especially as he specializes with our men up front on the offensive and defensive lines.”
Pitman spent the last seven years at Boise State after one year at Arkansas State and a two-year run at Western Carolina as the Catamounts’ strength and conditioning coordinator. Prior to that, he spent time as a part of the Colorado staff where he oversaw the speed, strength and conditioning needs for each of the Buffaloes’ varsity programs.
“Jeff Pitman was my first introduction to high-level competitive football. He challenged, and pushed me from the second I walked in the door to the day I walked out as the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft,” Former Colorado player Nate Solder said. “He saw potential in me long before I ever saw it in myself. So much of the sport of football comes down to will and attitude. Coach Pitman has an unstoppable will that is part of his coaching DNA. Iron sharpens iron as one man sharpens another, Coach Pitman was the iron that sharpened me in college and was foundational to the success I have had in the NFL.”
Before arriving in Colorado, Pitman spent eight years as Boise State’s head strength and conditioning coach. He came to Boise State after working at San Jose State from 1997 to 1999, supervising the training programs for all of the Spartans’ varsity sports.
Prior to his time at San Jose State, Pitman took his first full-time position as a collegiate strength coach at Montana State (1995-97), working with football, women's skiing and women's track and field. He was certified as a level one club coach by USA Weightlifting in 1994.
Pitman graduated from Boise State with a degree in health promotion in 1993 and then worked as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach at Minnesota. He earned his master's in education from Minnesota in 1995.
Pitman was a three-year letterwinner at Boise State, where he played center from 1990 to 1992. He was a member of the Broncos' 1990 team that finished 10-4 and reached the semifinals of the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs.
“I am extremely honored to work for coach Harsin and our Auburn Family,” Pitman said in a statement. “Coach will develop our student-athletes into Auburn men who we can all be proud of.”
Pitman replaces Ryan Russell, who spent the last eight seasons as the Tigers’ head strength coach. Russell spent the 2012 season on Gus Malzahn’s staff at Arkansas State following a two-year stint at Auburn as an assistant strength coach.
Russell’s first tenure at Auburn came after serving as the associate strength and conditioning coach at Boise State from 2007 to 2009, during which time Harsin was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator.
“It is hard for me to put into words what the last 8 years have meant to me both personally and professionally. The relationships that I have developed during my time here I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Russell wrote in part on social media. “Yes, we played in some huge games through the years, and experienced some awesome environments, but what I will remember the most are the great training sessions and the culture that we were able to establish through the years.”