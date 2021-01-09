Auburn hires Boise State’s Jeff Schmedding as inside linebackers coach

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is turning to another Boise State assistant as he builds his first staff with the Tigers.

Auburn hired Boise State defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding as inside linebackers coach/defensive run game coordinator on Saturday. Schmedding comes to Auburn after spending two seasons at Boise State.

Schmedding’s first season with the Broncos saw the team finish with an overall record of 12-2 and claim the Mountain West championship. The Boise defense put together an impressive year statistically, finishing in the top 15 nationally in team sacks (37) and in the top 25 nationally in scoring defense (20.6 points per game).

Schmedding came to Boise State after a 15-year run at Eastern Washington, his alma mater. During that time, the Eagles won the FCS national championship in 2010 and played for the national title in 2018.

Schmedding served in a number of different responsibilities at Eastern Washington, including defensive coordinator/safeties and rovers coach from 2015 to 2018; special teams coordinator from 2008 to 2014; linebackers coach from 2008 to 2009; and safeties and nickels coach from 2010 to 2014.