Auburn hires Boise State's Brad Larrondo as football chief of staff

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is officially bringing his right-hand man from Boise State with him.
Auburn officially hired longtime Boise State staffer Brad Larrondo as associate athletic director/football chief of staff on Sunday. Larrondo comes to Auburn after spending the last 27 years as a member of the Broncos’ athletic department.
“The Auburn Family is getting a high-caliber football administrator and builder of teams and culture in Brad Larrondo,” Harsin said. “Even more important, this program is getting a tremendous person of high character in Brad who values real connection, extreme follow through and the overall student-athlete and staff experience. His position is vitally important to the championship program we are creating day by day here at Auburn.”
Larrondo arrives in Auburn after spending the last year-and-a-half as Boise State’s senior associate athletic director and football chief of staff. Larrondo was the primary sport liaison to the athletic director for football and was the athletic department's primary football contact and the liaison for Harsin, assisting with oversight of the football support staff.
Larrondo also provided external support for fundraising and community outreach and assisted with the direction and growth of the program in those roles.
“The opportunity provided by coach Harsin and Allen Greene is one that I am extremely grateful for and will work tirelessly every day to uphold the elite standards of Auburn football and Auburn athletics,” Larrondo said. “Auburn University speaks of excellence in all phases, and being a part of the Auburn family is something I know will be a life changing personal and professional experience.”
Like Harsin, Larrondo has essentially spent his entire adult life at Boise State.
Larrondo graduated from Boise State in 1993 and joined the Broncos’ athletic department as a sports information director, where he was the primary contact for men's basketball and the secondary contact for football until 2001.
Larrondo then moved to the marketing department and spent the next three-plus years as the assistant athletic director for promotions and broadcast services. He was then promoted to senior assistant athletic director for marketing, broadcast services and corporate sponsorships.
From 2012 to 2017, Larrondo served as Boise State's associate athletic director for football, a role in which he handled the external duties of the Broncos' football program. That included serving as the director of high school and youth football camps, maintaining booster relations and organizing community service projects for student-athletes and coaches.
For the next two years, Larrondo was the senior associate athletic director for external affairs. He provided oversight to marketing & promotions, the Bronco Athletic Association, the athletic ticket office and Bronco Sports Properties.
In addition to his roles within the Boise State athletic department, Larrondo also worked in radio and television during his career, serving time as color commentator for Boise State football and basketball as well as Idaho Stallion football. He also co-hosted a one-hour talk show about Boise State athletics from 1998 to 2003.