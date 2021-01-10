Auburn hires Boise State's Brad Larrondo as football chief of staff

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is officially bringing his right-hand man from Boise State with him.

Auburn officially hired longtime Boise State staffer Brad Larrondo as associate athletic director/football chief of staff on Sunday. Larrondo comes to Auburn after spending the last 27 years as a member of the Broncos’ athletic department.

“The Auburn Family is getting a high-caliber football administrator and builder of teams and culture in Brad Larrondo,” Harsin said. “Even more important, this program is getting a tremendous person of high character in Brad who values real connection, extreme follow through and the overall student-athlete and staff experience. His position is vitally important to the championship program we are creating day by day here at Auburn.”

Larrondo arrives in Auburn after spending the last year-and-a-half as Boise State’s senior associate athletic director and football chief of staff. Larrondo was the primary sport liaison to the athletic director for football and was the athletic department's primary football contact and the liaison for Harsin, assisting with oversight of the football support staff.

Larrondo also provided external support for fundraising and community outreach and assisted with the direction and growth of the program in those roles.