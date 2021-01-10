Auburn hires Brad Bedell as tight ends coach

Bryan Harsin has added another Boise State assistant to his staff, tabbing Brad Bedell as new tight ends coach at Auburn.
Bedell spend the past four seasons as the offensive line coach at Boise State.
He was a six-year NFL pro and an All-American at Colorado in his playing days. He first worked with Harsin on his staff at Arkansas State in 2013.
He also held the title of running game coordinator last season at Boist State.
“Tight end play is a critical part of our offensive attack and Coach Bedell brings a unique perspective to what we want to do with that position group,” Harsin said in a statement. “Brad has coached with me at a couple different places and is a relationship-driven coach with six years of NFL playing experience, making him an exceptional recruiter. His versatility as a coach and strong recruiting ability make him a great fit for the Auburn football family.”
Bedell closed his playing career at Colorado in 1999 then spent time in the NFL with the Browns, Dolphins, Packers and Texans. He went back to Colorado to serve on staff as an intern from 2007-09, then he jumped from Northern Coloardo in 2010 to UC Davis in 2011 to New Mexico State in 2012 before joining up with Harsin at Arkansas State in 2013.
Following two seasons coaching offensive line at Texas State in 2014 and 2015, he became offensive quality control assistant and assistant director of operations at Baylor in 2016.
He was hired as an offensive line coach at Lamar in January 2017 before jumping to Boise State before the start of the 2017 season.
“I’m really excited to be a part of a tremendous football program like Auburn, that has had great tradition and success over the years,” Bedell said in a statement. “Working with Coach Harsin at Boise State and the culture he created is something special and I look forward to being a part of that at Auburn. The quality of young men in this program has me excited. I can’t wait to get started.”