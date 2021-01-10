Auburn hires Brad Bedell as tight ends coach

Bryan Harsin has added another Boise State assistant to his staff, tabbing Brad Bedell as new tight ends coach at Auburn.

Bedell spend the past four seasons as the offensive line coach at Boise State.

He was a six-year NFL pro and an All-American at Colorado in his playing days. He first worked with Harsin on his staff at Arkansas State in 2013.

He also held the title of running game coordinator last season at Boist State.

“Tight end play is a critical part of our offensive attack and Coach Bedell brings a unique perspective to what we want to do with that position group,” Harsin said in a statement. “Brad has coached with me at a couple different places and is a relationship-driven coach with six years of NFL playing experience, making him an exceptional recruiter. His versatility as a coach and strong recruiting ability make him a great fit for the Auburn football family.”

Bedell closed his playing career at Colorado in 1999 then spent time in the NFL with the Browns, Dolphins, Packers and Texans. He went back to Colorado to serve on staff as an intern from 2007-09, then he jumped from Northern Coloardo in 2010 to UC Davis in 2011 to New Mexico State in 2012 before joining up with Harsin at Arkansas State in 2013.