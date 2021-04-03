Auburn hires Johnnie Harris as women’s basketball coach

“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with this amazing opportunity. … I want to thank Dr. Jay Gogue, Allen Greene, Monique Holland and the search committee for the opportunity to lead the Auburn women's basketball program and be part of a community that embraces its university and its athletic program with such enthusiasm,” Harris said. “It is humbling and exciting to join an athletic program that is as welcoming, passionate and committed to success as Auburn, and I can’t wait to start building this program to be among the best in the Southeastern Conference.”

Harris is replacing former Auburn women’s basketball head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy, who coached at Auburn through each of the last nine seasons. Auburn announced a head coaching change in early March shortly after the Tigers finished the season winless in conference play.

Harris played at Arkansas-Pine Bluff from 1984-86 before transferring to Arkansas Baptist College and finishing her career there from 1987-89.

Harris coached as an assistant at Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas-Fort Smith, NC State and Arkansas early in her career, before first coaching alongside Schaefer in 2007 when both were on the same staff at Texas A&M under longtime Aggies coach Gary Blair. They jumped together to Mississippi State in 2012 then to Texas in 2020.