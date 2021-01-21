Auburn hires Memphis’ Bert Watts as outside linebackers coach

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has finalized his first coaching staff with the Tigers.
Auburn hired Bert Watts as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach on Thursday as Harsin’s last assistant hire this winter. Watts comes to Auburn after spending the 2020 season at Memphis as linebackers coach.
“My family and I are excited to join the Auburn family and we’re grateful to coach Harsin and his staff to be a part of the legacy of Auburn football,” Watts said in a statement. “I’m thankful and appreciative to get to work with players that will trust us on a journey to success and I can’t wait to get started.”
Watts came to Memphis after a three-year stint as an assistant at Fresno State, where he was the defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. During Watts’ time on staff, Watts' defenses ranked in the Top 10 nationally in several statistical categories, and the 2018 team finished with a 12-2 record and were Mountain West champions.
Prior to Fresno State, Watts spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator at UC Davis with a focus on the defensive backs unit.
Watts’ first season overseeing the UC Davis defense in 2013 resulted in four of his players earning postseason recognition from the Big Sky Conference. Two more were recognized the next season, and five more earned honors from the conference in 2016.
Watts came to UC Davis after serving as a staff assistant with the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 2012. Prior to that, he was defensive technical intern at Colorado for two years, was the defensive coordinator at Bishop Kenny High School (Fla.) in 2009 and was the defensive backs coach at Bartram Trial High School (Fla.) in 2008.
Prior to his time coaching high school football in Florida, Watts was the defensive coordinator for the Raiffeisen Vikings in Austria in 2007 and was a graduate assistant at Cal in 2004 and 2005.
“Bert is a great addition to round out our on-field coaching staff, overseeing our special teams unit and working with our outside linebackers and edge rushers,” Harsin said in a statement. “I coached against him during his time at Fresno State and I always had a tremendous amount of respect for his coaching style and abilities. Bert’s players have always been very well prepared, disciplined and executed at a high level.”
A three-year letterwinner at Cal, Watts led the Bears' defense with 80 tackles as a senior in 2002. Following his senior year, he was the recipient of the team's Joe Roth Award, given to the player that exemplifies superior courage, attitude and sportsmanship.
Watts and his wife Lyndsay, have two children, Vedder and Willow.