Auburn hires South Carolina’s Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is turning to an experienced SEC offensive coordinator to lead the way for the Tigers.

Auburn officially hired South Carolina’s Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator on Thursday. Bobo comes to Auburn after one season with the Gamecocks, which included serving as the team’s interim head coach for the final three games of the season.

Bobo replaces Chad Morris, who spent one season as Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

“I’ve wanted to work with Mike now for quite some time as he compliments the many things we want to do with our offense,” Harsin said in a statement. “We are going to be very versatile in what we do, and Mike’s offensive background speaks for itself. I’m really excited to combine forces with Mike as we create the Auburn offense, a high-powered, attacking and physical unit that will come at you in many ways.”

Bobo’s lone South Carolina offense ranked sixth in the SEC in rushing yards per game thanks in large part to running back Kevin Harris, who took 185 carries for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in his sophomore season. The Gamecocks went 0-3 once Bobo stepped in following Will Muschamp’s dismissal as head coach with losses against Missouri, Georgia and Kentucky.