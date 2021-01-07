Auburn hires South Carolina’s Will Friend as offensive line coach

Auburn has its new offensive line coach, and it’s someone who’s very familiar with coaching in the SEC.

The Tigers have officially hired Will Friend, who was recently hired as South Carolina offensive line coach. Friend, who spent the last three seasons at Tennessee, is reunited with new Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, with whom he previously coached for seven years.

“I want to thank coach Harsin for the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn,” Friend said in a statement. “I’ve coached against coach Harsin and have always had so much respect for him and the culture he created within his program. Auburn is a special place, and I have great regard for the Auburn football program, the university, and the incredible passion of the Auburn Family. I’m excited to join something special at Auburn with coach Harsin and the staff.”

Friend spent the last three years as the Volunteers offensive line coach under Jeremy Pruitt, with whom he roomed while both were players at Alabama.