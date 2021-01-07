Auburn hires South Carolina’s Will Friend as offensive line coach

Auburn has its new offensive line coach, and it’s someone who’s very familiar with coaching in the SEC.
The Tigers have officially hired Will Friend, who was recently hired as South Carolina offensive line coach. Friend, who spent the last three seasons at Tennessee, is reunited with new Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, with whom he previously coached for seven years.
“I want to thank coach Harsin for the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn,” Friend said in a statement. “I’ve coached against coach Harsin and have always had so much respect for him and the culture he created within his program. Auburn is a special place, and I have great regard for the Auburn football program, the university, and the incredible passion of the Auburn Family. I’m excited to join something special at Auburn with coach Harsin and the staff.”
Friend spent the last three years as the Volunteers offensive line coach under Jeremy Pruitt, with whom he roomed while both were players at Alabama.
During Friend’s second season at Tennessee, the offensive line paved the way for top offensive production against some of the nation’s best defenses, including a season-best 526 yards against Missouri’s Top-10-ranked defense and its neutralizing of preseason All-American Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina in a 41-21 win over the Gamecocks.
Prior to coaching at Tennessee, Friend was the Colorado State offensive coordinator/offensive line coach from 2015 to 2017 under Bobo. His final offense with the Rams ranked 10th in the nation and first in the Mountain West in total offense, averaging 492.5 yards per game. Colorado State’s 33.4 points per game led the conference and ranked 31st in the nation.
“I’m happy to welcome coach Friend to our staff here at Auburn,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “We both strongly believe that winning the line of scrimmage is one of the most important parts of a successful football team. His offensive lines have a history of being physically and mentally tough. We’re excited to have Will join the Auburn Family.”
Friend followed Bobo from Georgia, where Friend was the offensive line coach from 2011 to 2013. Friend and the offensive staff at Georgia posted record-setting numbers in 2012 and 2013, including single-season total offense, average yards per game and touchdowns in a season.
Friend coached three 2012 NFL draft choices – offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (second round, Buffalo Bills), center Ben Jones (fourth round, Houston Texans) and offensive tackle Justin Anderson (seventh round, Indianapolis Colts). Friend also coached offensive tackle John Theus, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
Friend added the role of run-game coordinator in his final season with the Bulldogs.
Friend came to Georgia from UAB, where he was the offensive line coach under Neil Callaway from 2007 to 2010. The UAB offense registered 5,074 yards in 2010, the school’s second-highest single-season total. The Blazers finished the 2010 campaign ranked 24th nationally in total offense and were 24th in passing offense.
In 2009, UAB’s rushing average of 229.9 yards per game was the highest mark for the Blazers in school history and ranked No. 7 in the nation.
Friend spent the previous two years at Gardner-Webb offensive line coach. In his first season with the Bulldogs, the offense ranked 10th nationally in total offense with three of Friend’s linemen earning All-Big South Conference honors.
Friend was a graduate assistant coach at Georgia in 2003 and 2004. The Bulldogs went a combined 21-5 in his two years and finished No. 7 in the AP Top 25 both seasons.
Prior to becoming a graduate assistant, Friend was an assistant coach at Tuscaloosa Central High School in 2002 and was the offensive line coach at West Alabama in 2001.
A two-time All-SEC and four-year starting guard at Alabama, Friend helped the Crimson Tide win the SEC West and play in the SEC Championship Game in 1993, 1994 and 1996. Friend was named to Alabama’s Team of the Decade for the 1990s.
Friend was a Parade Magazine All-America selection as a senior at Neshoba Central High in Philadelphia, Mississippi.