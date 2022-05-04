Auburn hires veteran WNBA coach Fred Williams as women’s basketball assistant

Auburn has hired veteran WNBA coach Fred Williams as associate head coach for women’s basketball under Johnnie Harris, the school announced on Wednesday.

Williams is an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Sparks and will coach with the team this season before moving to Auburn full-time later this summer.

Williams has been coaching for nearly 40 years. He coached Cheryl Miller as an assistant at Southern California in the 1980’s before becoming USC’s head coach from 1995-97. He’s spent the last 25 years in the professional ranks, including 10 seasons as a head coach with three different WNBA franchises.

In a word, Harris said she is “thrilled” to have Williams joining the Auburn staff.

“He brings a wealth of experience from both the professional and collegiate levels, where he won championships, built trust with his players and developed them into All-Americans and WNBA All-Stars,” Harris also said, in a release.

Williams replaces former assistant Bob Starkey, who left this offseason for LSU.

On Harris’ first-year staff, Starkey offered a veteran voice complementing young his younger fellow staffers Damitria Buchanan and Ketara Chapel, who both played in the 2010’s. Williams would seemingly plug into the same formula.

Williams in his statement through Auburn mentioned what Harris, Buchanan and Chapel are doing in recruiting and the staff works to build the program.

“My wife and I are excited to join the Auburn Family,” Williams said. “It was just a good fit for me — a great opportunity to come in, help the program and make a difference in young peoples’ lives. The SEC is the toughest women's basketball conference in the country. You always want to play the best and be tested.

“With the program’s style of play, Auburn is emerging into a team that has challenged the upper half of the SEC. Coach Harris has also done a lot of great things recruiting-wise throughout her career, including the freshman class we have coming in. She is starting to implement her system, and I am happy to be a part of what she is building at Auburn.”

Williams coached alongside legendary former Auburn coach Joe Ciampi in 2012 and 2013, when Williams was the head coach of the Atlanta Dream and Ciampi was an assistant. They helped lead the Dream to the WNBA Finals in 2013.

“Coach Williams is a proven winner at all levels,” Ciampi said. “He is an outstanding communicator and motivator of the student-athlete. His teams have always played inspired basketball.”

Auburn went 10-18 in Harris’ first year as coach last season, finishing 2-14 in SEC play. Auburn went winless in SEC play the season prior. While an uphill climb, Auburn’s season was dotted with highlights including wins over nationally ranked teams in Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Georgia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.