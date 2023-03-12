Everything the Auburn hockey club team does is for growth, be it in the locker room, on social media, on campus or in the stands.

That will be especially true during the team’s trip to the College Hockey Federation’s AAU College Hockey National Championship.

The team has made its first trip nationals, an opportunity that has been a long-time goal and one that will set a standard for the Tigers going forward. As Auburn does not sponsor hockey as a lettered sport, the team exists as a club sport within Auburn University and operates essentially as an independent entity, with students on their executive board keeping things running.

The CHF is hosting the five-day tournament in West Chester, Penn., and Auburn is one of 32 teams to qualify in the National Division. The team will be in one of eight pools that begin with pool play and then teams can advance to quarter- and semi-finals before the ultimate championships.

Regardless of the result, the Tigers will reap the benefits of participation.

Ryan Scott, the team’s president, says the CHS Tournament is “the benchmark” for how successful the season has been, but nationals will be an entirely different thing: “This just takes just takes it up another step, competing at a national level and showing what our team can do.”

Scott’s goals are related to on-the-ice performance because he is a member of the team but, off the ice, the organization is seeking to grow awareness as much as possible. Improvements on the ice can only come if people know that hockey exists in Auburn.

The team’s communication director Katey Zencuch has been involved for over three seasons and in her work on the media side of things, she sees success as something that has helped the team make strides in terms of visibility.

“I think that’s one thing that’s really helped with donations — people want to see Auburn thrive in another sport, not just football, or basketball or baseball.”

Even something as simple as a jersey is an attention grabber that they can capitalize on. The team has their jerseys officially licensed with the university and jersey sales are a major part of word-of-mouth advertising.

The visibility of those jerseys is something that helps target their most desired audience — students. An Auburn hockey jersey may look like a cool piece of unofficial gear, but they’re tied to a real team and often serve as a conversation starter that makes people aware of the team’s existence.

Knowing about the team can create fans out of students who may not have a team to support in the hockey-bare South.

“We’re just trying to communicate to the kids at school that the more people show up, the more fun the atmosphere is going to be,” said vice president Cam Denk. “It’s our first time going to the national championships so maybe some of the students can get behind us.”

That awareness is key because Auburn Hockey isn’t exactly competing on campus. Because of the lack of rinks nearby, the Tigers play in the Columbus Civic Center, almost an hour’s drive from Auburn.

Zencuch remembers one couple who would come to each one of the team’s home games and eventually, that attendance morphed into the couple bringing their friends along. That’s how the Tigers’ leadership team sees the team growing in the future.

That leadership team recently met with President Chris Roberts and he and his wife Tracy have even made it out to Columbus to attend a few games. As visible leaders on campus, that support is something the team covets.

In spreading the word about their trip to nationals, the team donned jerseys and took to downtown Auburn to garner support and start conversation. Passing out a QR code with the team’s GoFundMe page for nationals, the players were just looking to grow awareness around their event.

Even though they didn’t require the fundraising to be able to attend the tournament, any and all fundraising helps the team reach their goals and they have various sponsorship and donation links on their team website as a clear and simple way that supporters can help out.

Because at the end of the day that’s the goal — to gain support and grow community around a game that doesn’t have a foothold in this part of the nation.