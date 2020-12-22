Auburn holds off Appalachian State for win before break

Allen Flanigan pulled up from the logo.

He’d seen enough of Appalachian State. So he just looked for the bottom of the net.

Flanigan nailed a confident 3-pointer from near midcourt, shouting “Let’s go” with his teammates after putting the Tigers up 10, and the Auburn men’s basketball team pulled away from pesky visitors for a 67-53 win on Tuesday afternoon in Auburn Arena.

Flanigan’s 3 put Auburn up 55-45 with just 5:40 left, capping an 8-0 run for Auburn that stretched a slim 47-45 lead to double digits. Flanigan drilled his shot unassisted crossing midcourt, seeing his opportunity and letting his shot fly.

And Auburn put away its sixth win.

“We came out today trying to win this game so we could have a good Christmas,” guard Jamal Johnson said with a smile.

Auburn moved to 6-2 on the season, on the way into SEC play.

Auburn opens league play Dec. 30 against Arkansas.

The Tigers led Appalachian State 34-31 at the half, with Johnson leading Auburn with 10 points at the break but fellow guard Justin Powell was held scoreless as the Mountaineers keyed on him.