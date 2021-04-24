Auburn honors former MLB pitcher Joe Beckwith amidst cancer battle

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beckwith was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977 and worked his way up to the Major League level over the next two years as a relief pitcher. His debut with Los Angeles on July 21, 1979, still stands as the only time an Auburn High baseball player reached the Majors.

Beckwith was with the Dodgers when they won the World Series in 1981, although he was not able to play due to injury.

Beckwith stayed with the Dodgers until 1984, when he joined the Kansas City Royals. He reached the pinnacle of his playing career on October 23, 1985, when he took the mound in Game 4 of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Beckwith, who had not pitched in 17 days, entered the game in relief of starter Bud Black with the Royals trailing 3-0. Although a lead-off double by St. Louis second baseman Tom Herr made for an uncomfortable start, Beckwith settled in and retired the next three batters, then threw another inning with no hits allowed. Kansas City ultimately won the World Series in seven games.