Auburn hopeful to disrupt LSU freshman quarterback in second start

With the countdown until Saturday’s showdown between Auburn and LSU on, it’s looking more and more like LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan will be sidelined for another week. As a result, Auburn knows it has to step up so Brennan’s replacement doesn’t have a strong outing for the second straight Saturday.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning that Brennan had not practiced so far this week due to an abdominal tear that kept the junior out of the South Carolina game and that Orgeron doesn’t believe Brennan will play. If that holds true, the Tigers will turn again to true freshman T.J. Finley, who impressed during his first start, a 52-24 victory over South Carolina.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has already faced a team this year with an uncertain quarterback situation when the Tigers took on a Georgia team with a muddied QB picture in the season’s second game. While the situation could change between before kickoff, Malzahn acknowledged that Finley would be a quarterback who could cause problems just like Brennan could.
“First of all, I was really impressed with the young guy,” Malzahn said of Finley. “They ran the football and he made some really good throws, some in really tight coverage. But the big thing is they were able to run the football successfully with him playing quarterback.”
Malzahn that running threat with good reason. LSU opened the game against South Carolina with 14 runs and just three passes in the first 17 plays to help settle Finley in, and by the game’s end the split was considerable with 54 rushing attempts to only 21 pass attempts.
Finley made the most of those attempts by completing 17 of them for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, but the burden on the true freshman was lightened due to the team’s top ball carriers — Ty Davis-Price and John Emery — averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
LSU’s offensive line also made the daunting situation Finley faced a little easier to handle. While Finley faced pressure at times, he was not sacked once against South Carolina, which marked the Gamecocks’ first sack-less game so far this fall.
Creating a pass-rush has been one of Malzahn’s top priorities for the Auburn defense this season. It will be even more important against a green quarterback who wasn’t flustered against a South Carolina pass-rush that sacked Bo Nix three times two weeks ago.
“That's one of the things we talked about the last two weeks. We've got to continue to build upon that and make quarterbacks uncomfortable,” Malzahn said. “That's going to be a big factor this second part of the season to help our defensive backs out.”
Those defensive backs could be as healthy as they’ve been all season as well. Auburn is hopeful to have starting cornerback Jaylin Simpson back at full strength as well as defensive back Marco Domio, who has yet to play this fall but is poised to contribute in the secondary.
Orgeron praised Finley for his poise in his debut, saying the true freshman showed confidence and made great decisions in the game. He added that Finley did a good job escaping pressure, which was possible thanks to Finley losing about 20 pounds from the time he arrived in Baton Rouge.
Auburn could be subjected to some new wrinkles from LSU. Orgeron said Finley proved he could handle a simplified game plan, which should give offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger more confidence in expanding things for Finley.
While Orgeron said Finley could improve on his decision-making and where to go with the ball, he’d be satisfied with this Saturday ending like last Saturday did.
“I hope he plays as good as he did in the first game, to be honest with you. That would be good enough for me,” Orgeron said.
