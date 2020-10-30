Auburn hopeful to disrupt LSU freshman quarterback in second start

With the countdown until Saturday’s showdown between Auburn and LSU on, it’s looking more and more like LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan will be sidelined for another week. As a result, Auburn knows it has to step up so Brennan’s replacement doesn’t have a strong outing for the second straight Saturday.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning that Brennan had not practiced so far this week due to an abdominal tear that kept the junior out of the South Carolina game and that Orgeron doesn’t believe Brennan will play. If that holds true, the Tigers will turn again to true freshman T.J. Finley, who impressed during his first start, a 52-24 victory over South Carolina.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has already faced a team this year with an uncertain quarterback situation when the Tigers took on a Georgia team with a muddied QB picture in the season’s second game. While the situation could change between before kickoff, Malzahn acknowledged that Finley would be a quarterback who could cause problems just like Brennan could.

“First of all, I was really impressed with the young guy,” Malzahn said of Finley. “They ran the football and he made some really good throws, some in really tight coverage. But the big thing is they were able to run the football successfully with him playing quarterback.”