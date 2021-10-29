Auburn hosts Ole Miss with a chance for the Tigers to separate themselves in SEC West

Entering this week, three teams – Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss – stand alone as the only SEC West teams with a single conference loss.
After Saturday, that group will shrink to two, and Auburn is working to ensure it’s not the one that loses pace.
No. 18 Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) will have its shot at separating itself from the pack at 6 p.m. Saturday night when the Tigers take on No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC). The Tigers and Rebels square off after an instant classic this time last year, when Auburn receiver Seth Williams’ late touchdown propelled the Tigers to a 35-28 victory.
The Tigers are riding high after a road victory over Arkansas followed by a bye week, but Bryan Harsin and company understand they’ll face a real challenge in the form of the Rebels.
Ole Miss enters Saturday’s showdown riding a three-game winning streak after a road loss to Alabama, with the latest victory being a 31-17 thumping of LSU. The Rebels are setting a blistering pace on offense, and through seven games they sit third nationally in rushing yards per game (263.3), seventh in scoring (41.9) and 24th in passing yards (277.9).
The secret to Ole Miss’ success has primarily been trigger man Matt Corral, the junior quarterback who has been steadily gaining Heisman hype through the first two months of the season. At this point, Corral has thrown for 1,913 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for nine more scores.
“He’s making good decisions. Like I said, he runs the ball hard, he’s a physical player at that position and he’s shown that throughout the entire season,” Harsin said of Corral. “I have no idea how he prepares himself or what that looks like during the week, but come game day you can see there’s consistency in his play, there’s a toughness in his play and there’s certainly decision-making and actual plays being made from that position because of him.”
Additionally, Harsin commended the play of wide receiver Dontario Drummond along with running backs Jerrion Ealy and Henry Parrish.
Although the focus for many when it comes to Lane Kiffin’s team is the offense, the Rebels seemed to be making strides on the other side of the ball, too.
Ole Miss sits third in the SEC thanks to forcing 12 turnovers and fourth in sacks this season. After giving up 93 combined points against Alabama and Arkansas, the Rebels surrendered just 26 to Tennessee followed by 17 to LSU.
Harsin pointed out the Ole Miss defense returns five starters from last fall. He named defensive end Sam Williams as a player who stood out along with linebacker Chance Campbell – the Rebels’ leading tackler – and defensive back Otis Reese.
Harsin noted the Rebels’ defense is improving and explained how Auburn has to prepare for a unit that has stepped up after a shaky start.
“They’re improving. They have momentum,” Harsin said. “I thought the defense played really physical against LSU. LSU ran the ball early, looked physical, did some things in that first drive and then the defense turned it on. They were playing physical in that game. So they play hard. At the end of the day, their schemes—it’s a little bit different, unique to what they do, but their guys play hard and they play physical.”
Auburn learned firsthand how potent the Kiffin-led Rebels can be last year, and though a lot has changed in the Tigers program since then that lesson remains relevant. The good news for Auburn is it’s had an extra week to prep for Ole Miss, and based on Harsin’s perspective, it will be imperative that his Tigers made the most of that extra time.
“Ole Miss is very good, and we’re going to have to practice and we’re going to have to prepare ourselves,” Harsin said. “You know what you’re getting into and carry over some of the things we did really well and be consistent so that we can go and improve and be a better football team on Saturday.”