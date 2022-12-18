Auburn, Hugh Freeze get first transfer portal pickup in FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather

Hugh Freeze and Auburn landed their first transfer portal pickup Sunday since the coach arrived on the Plains in FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.
Fairweather is ranked as the No. 28 prospect in the portal by 247Sports, and the No. 3 tight end.
Gods Plan !!🧡💙 @CoachHughFreeze @B_Aigamaua #WDE 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/QCHJh3AQ0P— Rivaldo Fairweather (@rivaldo_f13) December 18, 2022
In three seasons, Fairweather was FIU’s third-leading receiver, and the team’s leader in that category in 2022. The tight end had 54 receptions in 22 games, which amounted to 838 yards and five touchdown receptions. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch. In 2022, he had career highs in receptions (28) and receiving yards (426), the latter of which was top 20 among FBS tight ends.
The junior will bring a much-need experience boost to Auburn's tight end room. With the departure of John Samuel Shenker, Fairweather fills the void of the Tigers' most-experienced tight end.