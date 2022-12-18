 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn, Hugh Freeze get first transfer portal pickup in FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather

  Updated
Hugh Freeze Introductory Press Conference

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze speaks at an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Woltosz Football Performance Center.

 Adam Sparks /

Hugh Freeze and Auburn landed their first transfer portal pickup Sunday since the coach arrived on the Plains in FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

Fairweather is ranked as the No. 28 prospect in the portal by 247Sports, and the No. 3 tight end.

In three seasons, Fairweather was FIU’s third-leading receiver, and the team’s leader in that category in 2022. The tight end had 54 receptions in 22 games, which amounted to 838 yards and five touchdown receptions. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch. In 2022, he had career highs in receptions (28) and receiving yards (426), the latter of which was top 20 among FBS tight ends.

The junior will bring a much-need experience boost to Auburn's tight end room. With the departure of John Samuel Shenker, Fairweather fills the void of the Tigers' most-experienced tight end.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

