Auburn, Hugh Freeze get first transfer portal pickup in FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather

Fairweather is ranked as the No. 28 prospect in the portal by 247Sports, and the No. 3 tight end.

In three seasons, Fairweather was FIU’s third-leading receiver, and the team’s leader in that category in 2022. The tight end had 54 receptions in 22 games, which amounted to 838 yards and five touchdown receptions. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch. In 2022, he had career highs in receptions (28) and receiving yards (426), the latter of which was top 20 among FBS tight ends.