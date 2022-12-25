Auburn, Hugh Freeze looking for ‘the right’ transfer portal quarterback

Hugh Freeze wasn’t coy Wednesday about Auburn’s desire at quarterback next season. In fact, he answered the question point blank.

Is Auburn looking for a passer in the transfer portal?

“Yes,” Freeze said. “Yes, if it’s the right one that we believe we can win games with.”

The answer isn’t groundbreaking. It largely confirmed a lot of reports from earlier in the week about the Tigers’ standing with a few notable names in the portal. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was the first name tied to Auburn, and was expected to visit the weekend before the early signing period.

But that visit never happened. According to a report from On3, McCall’s visit fell through due to an “academic snag,” and North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary visited instead. Leary committed to an in-conference foe in Kentucky this past week.

Should Auburn continue to pursue a portal quarterback, there’s still a bevy of experienced arms out there a month out from the portal’s closing. Five of 247Sports top-10 portal quarterbacks still aren’t committed to a new school, including McCall, Texas transfer Houston Card, Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei and Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmeyer, among others. Lower ranked names of note include Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby, Pitt’s Kedon Slovis and former Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders.

After the early signing period, an additional quarterback makes as much sense from a depth standpoint as it does in getting a deeply experienced veteran running Auburn’s offense. With three-star Hank Brown signing Wednesday, the Tigers are set to have four scholarship quarterbacks in Brown, sophomore Holden Geriner, senior TJ Finley and last year’s starter Robby Ashford, who is listed as a redshirt sophomore by Auburn.

It’s unclear if Finley, who wasn’t with the program during a portion of its time under interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, will enter the portal.

Whether Freeze decides to role with Ashford or look elsewhere, it’s clear the new head coach is keeping his options open early.

“We’ve gone back and forth on our rankings of them and we’re kind of looking at that list right now and in conversations with the next man up and hopefully we’ll get the right one,” Freeze said.