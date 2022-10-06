Auburn interim AD Rich McGlynn names a Senior Associate AD for Compliance

Auburn athletics announced the hiring of a new associate athletic director Thursday, naming Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance.

Whitehead has more than a decade of experience in compliance, according to the release, and had spent the past eight years at South Carolina, having served as its Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Jeff’s caliber joining our staff here at Auburn,” Interim Auburn Athletics Director Rich McGlynn said in the release. “Jeff is going to not only make Auburn’s compliance office stronger but will be a great fit with our athletic department staff.”

Jason Greco previously served as Associate Athletics Director for Compliance at Auburn before moving to Utah in the spring.

Prior to McGlynn's promotion to interim athletics director, he had served as Auburn's Executive Associate Athletic Director for compliance.

At South Carolina, Whitehead had responsibilities in monitoring the institution’s recruiting efforts, waiver and violation reporting, as well as oversight of the department’s intern and extern program, per the release. He also served as the compliance liaison for the baseball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball, volleyball, swimming and diving, and softball programs.

Whitehead also spent three years, from 2011 to 2014, at Troy, working as its compliance coordinator. He also spent one year as a graduate assistant at Central Florida while earning his master's degree in 2011. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Florida in 2006.

“I am honored to be joining the team at Auburn and look forward to contributing to and continuing the established success of Auburn Athletics," Whitehead said in the release. My family and I are excited to return to the state of Alabama and get settled here on the Plains.”