Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams chronicles ‘bittersweet 48 hours’

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first words since Monday’s news summed it up.

“It’s been a bittersweet 48 hours,” he said.

Williams — who was named Auburn’s interim head coach Monday and the first Black head coach in the program’s history — spoke on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday for the first time since his appointment, walking through the past couple days for himself and the program. The span saw former head coach Bryan Harsin fired, the new director of athletics hired in John Cohen, and of course, Williams being tabbed for his new post.

The Auburn staff found out about 11:30 a.m. Monday of Harsin's firing, Williams said. That’s when “everything hit the fan.”

“You know, there are coaches and staff that lost their jobs on Monday,” Williams said. “So it's been tough, and certainly not easy, but Lord knows, (we) definitely appreciate Coach Harsin for what he gave to Auburn and our team the last few years. I'm truly, truly thankful for this opportunity Harsin gave me to be part of his staff.”

Soon after the news of Harsin’s firing, Williams sat down with then-interim athletics director Rich McGlynn and was informed he’d be named the program’s interim head coach.

“Emotions was everywhere,” Williams said. “It was a tough day for me, but I had an opportunity to address the team and I was just ecstatic. … So, we're just taking it one day at a time. Of course, this is not ideal, but man, we are definitely looking forward to this challenge.”

Williams — “someone who bleeds orange and blue,” he said — was an All-American at Auburn, holding the program record for career rushing carries and touchdowns before turning in a pro career that saw him land a top-5 NFL Draft selection and a six-year career.

“"I'm forever indebted to this institution,” Williams said. “It forever changed the trajectory of the Williams family."

While the program is taking it a day at a time under Williams’ watch, the coach said he’s trying to do the same when asked if he’d be interested in the full-time post. He’s already out recruiting, offering 2024 linebacker Joseph Phillips, at Booker T. Washington High School in Tuskegee, a scholarship Wednesday.

There’s no promises right now, Williams said, adding “I don't know if we gonna win a ballgame or not. One thing that's gonna make me happy is we play good football, hard Auburn football. And that is honestly what I wanna get these kids to do.

Williams continued: "Lord knows I'm excited. I'm grateful, I'm honored. I'm ready to serve and give all I can to these players, this coaching staff and to the Auburn family."