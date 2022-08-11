Auburn invites fans to open practice the Saturday before the season opener

Auburn football is inviting fans to an open practice and preseason fan fest at Jordan-Hare Stadium the Saturday before the season opener.

Admission is free. The open practice is set to start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The green space on the east side of the stadium will also host a fan fest starting at noon, featuring the marching band, pep squads, Aubie and eagles from the raptor center. There’ll also be a bounce house, tailgate games, face painting and more for young fans.

Auburn kicks off its season Sept. 3 against Mercer.

It’s the third open practice Auburn has hosted under Bryan Harsin — a departure from previous coaching staffs. Auburn hosted a similar event before last season. That spring, an open practice served as a useful recruiting tool during the extended dead period. Potential football recruits weren’t allowed to make official visits to campus to visit practice, but they were just as allowed as any other fan to see an open practice.

The gates are set to open at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27. Fans are asked to sit between sections 24 and 34 on the east side of the stadium.