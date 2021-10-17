Auburn jumps back into national rankings after win at Arkansas

After a week outside the top 25, Auburn is back in the national rankings again following its road win last Saturday at Arkansas.

Auburn moved up to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, and checked in at No. 22 in the new USA Today coaches’ poll.

Auburn has seemingly bounced around the polls all season. Auburn was dropped from the rankings after losing to Georgia and was unranked in both polls entering its 38-23 win over the Razorbacks.

Georgia remains No. 1 in both polls and Alabama moved up to No. 4 in both polls after previously unbeaten Iowa went down to Purdue over the weekend.

In the AP poll, Oklahoma is ranked No. 2 and Cincinnati is ranked No. 3. The coaches have Cincinnati at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4.

Ohio State rounds out the top five at No. 5 in both polls with rival Michigan coming in at No. 6 in both polls.

Auburn’s next opponent, Ole Miss, is ranked No. 12 in both polls. Auburn is off this week before hosting the Rebels on Oct. 30.

In all, six SEC teams are ranked this week. After Ole Miss, Kentucky is the next conference team ranked, coming in at No. 14 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the coaches’ poll. Both polls then place Texas A&M at No. 17.