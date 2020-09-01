Auburn-Kentucky set for 11 a.m.; Auburn-Georgia at night; Auburn-LSU on CBS

Auburn football has kickoff times set for three of its game this season, after the league announced broadcast information for select games on Tuesday morning.

Auburn’s scheduled season opener with Kentucky set for Sept. 26 will kick off at 11 a.m. and be aired on the SEC Network.

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 on ESPN.

Finally, CBS also laid claim in advance to Auburn’s rivalry game with LSU on Oct. 31. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

The SEC said it asked broadcast partners to select games early when possible given everything going on during the coronavirus crisis.

CBS will broadcast the SEC Championship Game scheduled for Dec. 19.

Broadcast times for the first Saturday of SEC football on Sept. 26 are as follows:

Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m. SEC Network

Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m. CBS

Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m. SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m. ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network Alternate