 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn-Kentucky set for 11 a.m.; Auburn-Georgia at night; Auburn-LSU on CBS
0 comments
top story
AU Football

Auburn-Kentucky set for 11 a.m.; Auburn-Georgia at night; Auburn-LSU on CBS

Only $5 for 5 months
Auburn vs. LSU

Auburn's Shaun Shivers scores Auburn's second TD of the first half. LSU at Auburn football on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 in Auburn, Ala.

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn football has kickoff times set for three of its game this season, after the league announced broadcast information for select games on Tuesday morning.

Auburn’s scheduled season opener with Kentucky set for Sept. 26 will kick off at 11 a.m. and be aired on the SEC Network.

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 on ESPN.

Finally, CBS also laid claim in advance to Auburn’s rivalry game with LSU on Oct. 31. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

The SEC said it asked broadcast partners to select games early when possible given everything going on during the coronavirus crisis.

CBS will broadcast the SEC Championship Game scheduled for Dec. 19.

Broadcast times for the first Saturday of SEC football on Sept. 26 are as follows:

  • Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. ESPN
  • Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m. SEC Network
  • Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m. CBS
  • Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m. SEC Network
  • Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m. ESPN
  • Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network
  • Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network Alternate

Alabama was a favorite pick by CBS in the advance selections, as the network chose three Alabama games to broadcast. CBS pays the SEC massive rights fees for priority selection for its showcase games. CBS seemingly picked Alabama’s game against Texas A&M over the Auburn-Georgia rivalry game on Oct. 3.

The games CBS has claimed for the 2020 season are as follows:

  • Sept. 26 — Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 3 — Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 17 — Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 31 — LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 7 — Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 14 — Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert