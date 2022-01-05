Auburn kicker Anders Carlson announces he’ll return for 2022 season

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson isn’t done as a Tiger just yet.

Carlson announced Wednesday he is coming back for his super senior year at Auburn in 2022. Carlson’s decision comes after the Tigers’ placekicker and kickoff specialist suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s 10th game of the season.

“Through many prayers and opened doors, I am excited to continue my journey with Auburn football for my final year!” Carlson wrote in part on social media. “I am continuing to heal through this ACL journey, and I am ready to get back to work.

“War Eagle, and let’s finish some business!”

Carlson has been Auburn’s starting kicker since 2018, when he replaced older brother Daniel Carlson upon his graduation. He’s hit 67 of his 93 field-goal attempts and 151 of 154 PATs over the course of his career.

Carlson struggled with accuracy in 2021, as his field-goal percentage dropped from 90.9 percent during the 2020 season to 66.7 after only hitting 14 of his 21 attempts last fall. Carlson’s situation took an unfortunate turn on Nov. 13, when he was suffered a torn ACL on an unsuccessful onside kick attempt in Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State.