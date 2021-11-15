Auburn kicker Anders Carlson out for season with torn ACL

It turns out two Auburn players sustained significant injuries in Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State.
Senior kicker Anders Carlson has suffered a knee injury that will end his 2021 season, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday. Carlson limped off the field following the Tigers’ onside kick attempt in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s action.
Harsin said the Tigers are still deciding who will take on Carlson’s duties moving forward.
Carlson has been Auburn’s placekicker and kickoff specialist for the last three seasons after replacing his brother, current Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. The younger Carlson was 14-for-21 on field goal attempts this season, hit 35 of 36 point-after attempts and 36 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs.
Carlson was 0-for-2 on field goal attempts and 4-for-4 on PATs on Saturday against Mississippi State. He also had two touchbacks on five kickoffs.
In his Auburn career, Carlson has hit 67 field goals on 93 attempts.
Monday’s news regarding Carlson comes one day after junior quarterback Bo Nix announced he would be having surgery following an apparent ankle injury suffered Saturday.
Carlson alluded to his own rehab on social media, writing “Training room ain’t ready” on Nix’s Instagram post about his injury.