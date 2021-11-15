 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn kicker Anders Carlson out for season with torn ACL
0 Comments
top story

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson out for season with torn ACL

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mississippi vs Auburn NCAA football - 2021 (copy)

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson (26) lines up the field goal during pregame prior to the Tigers' game against Ole Miss on Oct. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 ERIC STARLING/FOR THE O-A NEWS

It turns out two Auburn players sustained significant injuries in Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State.

Senior kicker Anders Carlson has suffered a knee injury that will end his 2021 season, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday. Carlson limped off the field following the Tigers’ onside kick attempt in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s action.

Harsin said the Tigers are still deciding who will take on Carlson’s duties moving forward.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Carlson has been Auburn’s placekicker and kickoff specialist for the last three seasons after replacing his brother, current Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. The younger Carlson was 14-for-21 on field goal attempts this season, hit 35 of 36 point-after attempts and 36 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs.

Carlson was 0-for-2 on field goal attempts and 4-for-4 on PATs on Saturday against Mississippi State. He also had two touchbacks on five kickoffs.

In his Auburn career, Carlson has hit 67 field goals on 93 attempts.

Monday’s news regarding Carlson comes one day after junior quarterback Bo Nix announced he would be having surgery following an apparent ankle injury suffered Saturday.

Carlson alluded to his own rehab on social media, writing “Training room ain’t ready” on Nix’s Instagram post about his injury.

“Both of those guys are in good spirits, and it's unfortunate what happened to them," Harsin said. "Those guys have handled it well. Guys on the team know what we need to do to have guys step up and be able to fill those roles and get ourselves ready to play in this next game."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert