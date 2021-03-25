Auburn kicker Anders Carlson utilizing relationship with brother to reach potential

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson made the most of the Tigers’ open practice on Saturday by getting his big brother involved in a memorable way.
Carlson was practicing field-goal attempts in Jordan-Hare Stadium when he spotted Daniel, the former Auburn kicker who is approaching his fourth season in the NFL. Carlson then keyed in on his target, began his approach and sent the ball flying directly into Daniel’s arms.
From @DanielCarlson38's instagram story:@_anderscarlson_ spotted big brother in the stands at today's open practice, then sent a souvenir to him 🎯 pic.twitter.com/xDUN6bUhKf— Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) March 21, 2021
“I think it was maybe 18-yard [line], right hash. I kicked one, and when I looked up at my target as I was finishing I saw Daniel up there,” Carlson said Wednesday. “I was like, ‘Let’s get one more, same spot.’ And that’s the one I hit to him, and I think I commented on Instagram I was testing his hands. Because you know I’m the better athlete, so we had to see what he got that day.”
Carlson’s spot-on kick stands as another example of how he has successfully taken the reins from Daniel as Auburn’s standout kicker.
After finishing his sophomore season strong by hitting six of his last seven field goals, Carlson took the next step in 2020 by hitting 20 of his 22 attempts, leaving him with the ninth-best percentage in the nation and second-best in the SEC.
Even with the significant improvement, Carlson isn’t satisfied because he wants to establish himself as the country’s top kicker.
“I was proud of the season I had last year. I had some goals set out, and I was right there where I wanted to be. One or two kicks the other way and I think I could have been the top guy in the nation,” Carlson said. “For me, it’s not about focusing on last year. I’m going to carry some stuff, the positives and the confidence, into this year. Just really seeking that goal again. I’m just kind of leaving it be and taking that confidence into a new year. I have to prove myself again.”
Carlson faced the challenge of replacing his brother, who set 14 school records during his time with the Tigers, but he explained their relationship has been a helpful one this offseason.
Carlson said Daniel is in Auburn during the winter, which has allowed the two to spend time together like they did when they were younger. The duo, which became the highest-scoring kicker sibling duo in college football history after the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, started the offseason by playing tennis before turning the focus back to football. The two have begun kicking together again, discussing their mindsets and even passing book recommendations to each other.
“It’s kind of a built-in best friend that you can always go to for advice, kicking, whatever it is. It’s been helpful a lot,” Carlson said. “We get competitive when we are kicking, but it’s all in good fun. I think it really helps push us to our limits.”
Carlson explained he gave a little thought to leaving Auburn for the NFL after his junior season, but ultimately he decided his best bet was to prove himself over the course of another year while playing for a school he loves.
Coming back has meant some adjustment thanks to the coaching change, but he complimented the work of special teams coordinator Bert Watts as the Tigers have begun spring practice. The graduation of long snapper Bill Taylor has also meant additional change, but Carlson spoke highly of what he’s seen from junior Jacob Quattlebaum as well as redshirt freshman Reed Hughes.
Carlson holds high expectations for himself entering his senior season at Auburn. He’s proven himself to be a worthy replacement for his brother, and entering his final spring he is prepared to make the most of the time he has left in college.
“It has been a smooth transition,” Carlson said. “They are just working on laying that foundation right now. I think coach Watts and coach Harsin have done a great job with that.”