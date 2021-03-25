Auburn kicker Anders Carlson utilizing relationship with brother to reach potential

“I was proud of the season I had last year. I had some goals set out, and I was right there where I wanted to be. One or two kicks the other way and I think I could have been the top guy in the nation,” Carlson said. “For me, it’s not about focusing on last year. I’m going to carry some stuff, the positives and the confidence, into this year. Just really seeking that goal again. I’m just kind of leaving it be and taking that confidence into a new year. I have to prove myself again.”

Carlson faced the challenge of replacing his brother, who set 14 school records during his time with the Tigers, but he explained their relationship has been a helpful one this offseason.

Carlson said Daniel is in Auburn during the winter, which has allowed the two to spend time together like they did when they were younger. The duo, which became the highest-scoring kicker sibling duo in college football history after the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, started the offseason by playing tennis before turning the focus back to football. The two have begun kicking together again, discussing their mindsets and even passing book recommendations to each other.