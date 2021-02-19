 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn kicks off season restart against Kennesaw State
0 comments
AU Soccer

Auburn kicks off season restart against Kennesaw State

{{featured_button_text}}
AU Soccer

The Auburn Tigers soccer team celebrates after beating Georgia in double overtime in the SEC Soccer Tournament in November in Orange Beach.

 Eric Glemser/AU Athletics

The Auburn soccer team restarts its season Friday with a home game against Kennesaw State.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

It’s the start of Auburn’s eight-game spring schedule leading up to the NCAA Tournament set to open April 23.

SEC teams played a conference-only schedule in fall, but now after a break will restart their seasons in hopes of earning at-large bids to the national tournament — which was moved from fall to spring due to the effects of COVID-19.

Kennesaw State didn’t play in the fall but is 1-0 on the spring season, having defeated Jacksonville 1-0 last week.

Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska led the SEC in save percentage during the fall, stopping 80.7-percent of shots.

Games at the Auburn Soccer Complex are closed to the general public, with only team invites plus a small selection of students permitted during pandemic play, but play-by-play is set to be aired on 91.1 FM WEGL.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert