Auburn kicks off season restart against Kennesaw State

The Auburn soccer team restarts its season Friday with a home game against Kennesaw State.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

It’s the start of Auburn’s eight-game spring schedule leading up to the NCAA Tournament set to open April 23.

SEC teams played a conference-only schedule in fall, but now after a break will restart their seasons in hopes of earning at-large bids to the national tournament — which was moved from fall to spring due to the effects of COVID-19.

Kennesaw State didn’t play in the fall but is 1-0 on the spring season, having defeated Jacksonville 1-0 last week.

Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska led the SEC in save percentage during the fall, stopping 80.7-percent of shots.

Games at the Auburn Soccer Complex are closed to the general public, with only team invites plus a small selection of students permitted during pandemic play, but play-by-play is set to be aired on 91.1 FM WEGL.

