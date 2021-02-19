Auburn kicks off season restart against Kennesaw State

The Auburn soccer team restarts its season Friday with a home game against Kennesaw State.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
It’s the start of Auburn’s eight-game spring schedule leading up to the NCAA Tournament set to open April 23.
SEC teams played a conference-only schedule in fall, but now after a break will restart their seasons in hopes of earning at-large bids to the national tournament — which was moved from fall to spring due to the effects of COVID-19.
Kennesaw State didn’t play in the fall but is 1-0 on the spring season, having defeated Jacksonville 1-0 last week.
Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska led the SEC in save percentage during the fall, stopping 80.7-percent of shots.
Games at the Auburn Soccer Complex are closed to the general public, with only team invites plus a small selection of students permitted during pandemic play, but play-by-play is set to be aired on 91.1 FM WEGL.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Lee1
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.