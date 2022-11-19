 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn lands commitment from 2023 QB Keyone Jenkins

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn football logo recruiting recruit commit commitment news

The Auburn logo is seen on a football held by Jordan Ingram at practice on Aug. 9, 2022, in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn football has added another name to its 2023 class, as Miami Central High School quarterback Keyone Jenkins announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday.

People are also reading…

Jenkins is rated a three-star by On3 and 247 Sports. In 10 games this season, Jenkins is 89-of-142 passing with 21 touchdown passes to three interceptions. He also ran for 148 yards on 26 carries, and helmed the Rockets in a win against IMG Academy.

In July, Jenkins committed to Florida International, but after being offered by Carnell "Cadillac" Williams and Auburn on Nov. 12, Jenkins decommitted from the Panthers a day later.

The 11th commit of Auburn's 2023 class, he's the third three-star committed to the Tigers and the lone quarterback in the class.

Jenkins' commitment jumped Auburn from No. 56 nationally to No. 51, but the program's 2023 class still sits at No. 13 in the Southeastern Conference.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert