Auburn lands commitment from 2023 QB Keyone Jenkins

Auburn football has added another name to its 2023 class, as Miami Central High School quarterback Keyone Jenkins announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday.

Jenkins is rated a three-star by On3 and 247 Sports. In 10 games this season, Jenkins is 89-of-142 passing with 21 touchdown passes to three interceptions. He also ran for 148 yards on 26 carries, and helmed the Rockets in a win against IMG Academy.

In July, Jenkins committed to Florida International, but after being offered by Carnell "Cadillac" Williams and Auburn on Nov. 12, Jenkins decommitted from the Panthers a day later.

The 11th commit of Auburn's 2023 class, he's the third three-star committed to the Tigers and the lone quarterback in the class.

Jenkins' commitment jumped Auburn from No. 56 nationally to No. 51, but the program's 2023 class still sits at No. 13 in the Southeastern Conference.