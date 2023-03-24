Auburn football got another addition to its 2024 class with a commitment from Andalusia running back J'Marion Burnette.
WAR DAMN EAGLE🦅… pic.twitter.com/JMig2Q3dXJ— J'Marion ‘‘Phat’’ Burnette (@JMarionBurnette) March 24, 2023
This is the fourth pledge of Auburn's '24 class, along with quarterback Walker White and defensive backs A'Mon Lane and Jayden Lewis.
Burnette, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, is a consensus top-20 running back by all major recruiting sites, as well as a top-10 prospect in the state of Alabama.
In 30 career games, Burnette has rushed for more than 4,000 yards. He's averaged more than 100 yards per game the past two seasons.