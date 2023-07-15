Auburn got another addition to its secondary Saturday, as four-star defensive back Jalyn Crawford announced he’d be continuing his career on the Plains.

Crawford, a defensive back at Parkview (Ga.) High School, is listed as a four-star prospect by three major recruiting sites and is a four-star in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s also listed as the No. 159 prospect and No. 19 cornerback of the 2024 class by 247’s composite.

A final three that included the Tigers, LSU and Florida was in the running for Crawford, and he’d also fielded offers from Arkansas, Clemson and Oklahoma, among several others.

The 11th pledge of Auburn’s class, Crawford is also the fourth defensive back committed to the program’s 2024 class, along with Kensley Faustain and in-state products A’Mon Lane and Jayden Lewis. All four of Auburn’s defensive back commitments are considered blue-chip prospects.

Based on 247’s class calculator, Crawford is the third-highest rated member of Auburn’s 2024 class, behind only quarterback Walker White and Tuskegee native and linebacker Joseph Phillips. Crawford’s addition makes Auburn’s class No. 36 nationally and No. 14 in the Southeastern Conference.