Auburn got its second commitment from an in-state standout this week, as Pike Road defensive tackle Malik Blocton announced Saturday he’d be continuing his career on the Plains.

Blocton, who’s listed as a four-star prospect based on 247Sports composite ratings, chose the Tigers from a list of finalists that included Alabama, Troy, Texas, and Florida. He joined another fellow in-state prospect, Clay-Chalkville linebacker D’Angelo Barber, in committing to Auburn this week.

Reporters from 247 and Rivals were at his announcement ceremony at Pike Road High School.

Blocton is also the younger brother of current Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris.

In his three-year varsity career, Blocton has logged 109 total tackles for the Patriots, with a junior year that saw him generate a career-best 54 tackles and 6.0 sacks.

Based on 247’s class calculator, Auburn’s 2024 class jumps five spots to No. 46 nationally with Blocton’s pledge. It also leaps Kentucky one spot in the Southeastern Conference class rankings to sit 12th among current league members.