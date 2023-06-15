Auburn football landed another commitment Thursday, this time from just up the road, in Booker T. Washington High School product and four-star linebacker prospect Joseph Phillips.

He’s the third player to commit to Hugh Freeze and Auburn’s 2024 class in the past three days, along with four-star defensive back Kensley Faustin and three-star receiver Bryce Cain.

Phillips, who’s a native of Tuskegee, chose the Tigers over several notable Southeastern Conference offers, including Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Phillips is ranked No. 151 in the 2024 class by 247Sports, and is slated as the No. 15 linebacker in the country and No. 10 player in the state of Alabama. He’s a consensus four-star prospect, garnering that rating on every major recruiting site.

According to 247’s recruiting class calculator, the addition of Phillips puts Auburn’s 2024 class at No. 28 nationally, and moves it from No. 10 to No. 8 in the SEC class rankings.