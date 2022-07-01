 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn lands commitment from four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb

  • Updated
Reeltown vs. Montgomery Catholic high school football

Montgomery Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) carries the ball during the Reeltown vs. Montgomery Catholic high school football game in Reeltown on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn football got its biggest commitment yet of its 2023 class Friday when in-state running back Jeremiah Cobb announced he'd be coming to the Plains.

"I love everybody up there," Cobb said Friday in a TV interview with WSFA 12 News in Montgomery. "Definitely the atmosphere. I just felt at home when I visited and everything."

Cobb, who attends Montgomery Catholic in Montgomery, is listed as a four-star running back by 247Sports and Rivals. According to Rivals, he's the No. 3 running back in the country. Both sites have him listed as Auburn's highest-rated commitment of the class of 2023.

According to 247, Cobb made official visits to Clemson, Auburn and Tennessee on June 3, June 17 and June 24, respectively, before committing to the Tigers.

In three seasons, Cobb has rushed for 4,551 yards on 467 attempts, averaging 9.7 yards per carry with 52 rushing touchdowns in 37 contests. He has also caught 37 passes for 765 yards, averaging 21.9 yards per catch.

As a junior, Cobb helped the Knights to a 14-1 record and a state title. He rushed for 2,163 yards that season, averaging 11.1 yards per carry, and setting a single-season career high for rushing touchdowns, with 30. 

Cobb is the third commit to Auburn's 2023 class, along with four-star safety Terrance Love and four-star offensive lineman and Auburn High School product Bradyn Joiner.

Last season, Auburn rushed for 2,096 yards as a team and scored 22 of its 44 offensive touchdowns on the ground. Then a sophomore, running back Tank Bigsby led the way for the Tigers' rushing attack, generating 1,099 of its 2,096 net yards. Jarquez Hunter was Auburn's only other rushing to generate 500-plus yards in 2021, rushing for 593 yards with three touchdowns.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

