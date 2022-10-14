Auburn lands commitment of four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin

Auburn football tabbed the third offensive lineman of its 2023 class Friday, as Clay Wedin announced he was committing to the Tigers.

The last time Auburn signed at least three offensive lineman was 2017, when it landed Nick Brahms, Austin Troxell and Calvin Ashley.

A 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman from Carrolwood Day (Fla.), Wedin had offers from several schools, including Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Michigan and Southern California, among others.

Wedin announced his commitment to Auburn four days after decommitting from Michigan State.

The 11th commit of Auburn's class, the Tigers now have the No. 48 class in the nation with Wedin, according to 247Sports. Eight of their commits are blue-chip prospects, all four-stars.

Auburn's 2023 class is No. 12 in the SEC class rankings, ahead of Vanderbilt and Missouri, respectively, both of which have more commitments than the Tigers.