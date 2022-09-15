 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn lands commitment of four-star receiver Adam Hopkins

Auburn vs San Jose State recruiting recruit commit commitment logo

An Auburn cheerleader carries a flag through the end zone after a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Despite losing the commitment of a four-star receiver the day prior, Auburn has regained the commitment of another four-star pass-catcher, as Adam Hopkins announced Thursday morning he'd be continuing his football career on the Plains.

According to 247Sports, Hopkins is the No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia and the No. 24 receiver nationally in the class of 2023. In three seasons at Thomas County Central (Ga.), he's tallied 79 receptions for 1,065 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's also logged 27 tackles and 14 pass breakups, as well as two pick-sixes.

Rivals' Caleb Jones reported Hopkins' decision from his high school in Thomasville, Ga.

Hopkins held 17 Power-Five offers including Auburn's, with programs such as Arkansas, Texas A&M and Florida State extending him opportunities.

With Hopkins' addition, Auburn's 2023 class ranks No. 62 nationally, according to 247. He also becomes Auburn's highest-rated commitment in this class.

Hopkins joins the class a day after Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English decommitted from the program, meaning the Tigers' class still sits at eight prospects, the fewest in the Southeastern Conference and third-fewest in the FBS.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

