Auburn lands four-star defensive end Dylan Brooks after departure from Tennessee

It’s been over two weeks since National Signing Day, but the Auburn Tigers have added another talented recruit to their class of 2020.

Former Tennessee defensive end signee Dylan Brooks committed to Auburn on Saturday. The addition of the four-star recruit comes after Brooks was finally released from his national letter of intent with the Volunteers on Friday.

Brooks is considered the fourth-best recruit in the state of Alabama’s class of 2021 according to 247 Sports and the sixth-best defensive end prospect in the nation per the same metrics. His addition vaults Auburn’s recruiting class up to 20th in the nation and eighth in the SEC after being situated 27th and 10th in the conference.

Brooks is considered the top-rated recruit in Auburn’s 2021 recruiting class.

Brooks was a standout at Handley High School in Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Brooks had 44 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception in 2020 for a Tigers defense that only allowed 11.8 points per game as part of a team that won 12 games and captured the Class 4A state title.

Brooks’ play as a senior earned him first team All-State honors.