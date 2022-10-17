Auburn lands No. 15 ranking in preseason AP Top 25 poll

Auburn men's basketball will start its season in high regard, as the Tigers landed at No. 15 in the preseason installment of the AP Top 25 Poll.

This is the fourth time in the past five years that Auburn has garnered a preseason top-25 ranking, The Tigers have now been ranked for 20 consecutive polls, going back to the 2021-22 preseason poll.

Last year's 19-week ranking streak saw Auburn ascend to No. 1 for the first time in program history, and it stayed there for three weeks before an overtime road loss to Arkansas on Feb. 8. The Tigers finished No. 8 in the final AP Poll of the 2021-22 season.

This isn't the first top-15 preseason projection for Auburn, either, as KenPom released its preseason rating Monday with the Tigers at No. 13. CBS Sports also projected the Tigers at No. 14 in its preseason poll.

Auburn is the fourth-highest ranked Southeastern Conference squad in the preseason AP poll, behind Kentucky (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 10) and Tennessee (No. 11). Alabama is the only other ranked SEC squad, sitting at No. 20. Texas A&M was also receiving votes, totaling 112 points, which would have had it ranked No. 26 if the poll extended that far.

Including conference foes, nine of Auburn's opponents this season were either ranked of receiving votes, including Saint Louis (RV), Memphis (RV), and USC (RV).

Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll 1. North Carolina (47) 2. Gonzaga (12) 3. Houston (1) 4. Kentucky (2) T5. Baylor T5. Kansas 7. Duke 8. UCLA 9. Creighton 10. Arkansas 11. Tennessee 12. Texas 13. Indiana 14. TCU 15. Auburn 16. Villanova 17. Arizona 18. Virginia 19. San Diego State 20. Alabama 21. Oregon 22. Michigan 23. Illinois 24. Dayton 25. Texas Tech () — denotes first-place votes