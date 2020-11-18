Auburn lands Oklahoma transfer Grant Calcaterra

After dealing with multiple concussions at Oklahoma, tight end Grant Calcaterra retired before deciding to give football another go. As it turns out, Calcaterra will pursue his return to the sport on the Plains.

Calcaterra committed to Auburn on Wednesday with the plan to join the Tigers beginning in 2021. His arrival is a significant one for Auburn, which has emphasized using the tight ends more in the offense with Chad Morris calling the plays.

“A year ago, I would’ve never pictured my life the way it is now,” Calcaterra wrote on social media. “I don’t believe in bad situations, just opportunities for growth. I’m more than grateful for this past year, but even more excited for my future challenges. Thanks again Sooner Nation. #WarEagle”

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Calcaterra comes to Auburn as a proven commodity. He was productive at Oklahoma as a reliable target for Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray in 2018, as the then-sophomore tight end had 26 catches for 396 yards and six touchdowns and was selected first-team All-Big 12. He had five catches for 79 yards through five games in 2019 before announcing his retirement last November.

In all, Calcaterra has 41 career receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.