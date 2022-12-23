Auburn lands top transfer portal offensive lineman in Tulsa's Dillon Wade

Auburn football landed a big addition at a spot of need Friday evening with a commitment from former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon Wade, who follows his former head coach — Auburn offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery — from Oklahoma to the Plains.

Wade, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13, is rated as the No. 25 prospect in the portal by 247Sports. He’s listed as the No. 5 offensive lineman in the portal and the No. 2 offensive tackle.

A redshirt junior, Wade was one of 238 offensive lineman last season to record 800-plus snaps. He allowed five sacks and 30 pressures in 818 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, good for an efficiency rating of 96.1%. Wade’s 818 snaps are more than any individual Auburn lineman recorded in 2022.

The redshirt junior adds to what was an impressive haul on the offensive line for Auburn during its early signing period Wednesday. He joins freshmen prospects Tyler Johnson, Clay Wedin, Connor Lew and Bradyn Joiner, along with JUCO standout Izavion Miller, in pledging to Auburn.

With Wade, Auburn's 2023 class sits at No. 20 nationally based on 247Sports rankings, and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference.