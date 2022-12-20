 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn lands touted JUCO offensive tackle Izavion Miller, who flips from Ole Miss

  Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs San Jose State recruiting recruit commit commitment logo

An Auburn cheerleader carries a flag through the end zone after a touchdown against San Jose State on Sept. 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks,

Auburn football got one of its biggest gets ahead of early signing day with junior college offensive tackle Izavion Miller, who pledged to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Miller, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle from Southwest Mississippi Community College, is listed as the No. 20 JUCO prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 8 JUCO OL. He had been committed to Ole Miss since July, but decommitted Monday, a day before flipping.

Jake Thornton, who's reportedly been hired as Auburn's offensive line coach, came to the Plains from Ole Miss, where he held the same role.

Miller is the latest addition to an offensive line class that includes two four-stars in Clay Wedin and Auburn High product Bradyn Joiner, as well as Miami flip Conner Lew and Texas Tech flip Tyler Johnson.

Including Miller, Auburn's 2023 class now had eight players who have flipped their commitments.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

