Auburn legend Frank Thomas ‘shocked’ by Allen Greene’s exit

Auburn baseball legend Frank Thomas has sounded off after Allen Greene’s departure as athletics director, opening up about his displeasure with the change on social media.

Thomas posted to Twitter on Friday night saying Auburn athletics thrived while Greene was serving as athletics director.

“I’m still so shocked by this Allen Greene situation at my alma mater!” Thomas posted. “The entire sports department has flourished under his leadership! Yes the AU football program has struggled over the last two years. That’s another conversation period. Auburn football will bounce back!

“For him not to get another few years to make things right is discouraging in my eyes,” Thomas went on. “I was just getting to know this man and he has left an impression on me that will last forever. He cares about Auburn University and I wish him well in the future.”

In April the Auburn board of trustees approved commission of a statue honoring Thomas at Plainsman Park.

The Hall of Famer played at Auburn from 1987-89 before embarking on a 19-year career in the major leagues. He was twice named the MLB’s most valuable player and he won four Silver Sluggers.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Auburn announced earlier Friday that Greene had resigned as Auburn enters football season without his contract extended. Greene came to Auburn in 2018 and his contract was set to expire in January 2023.

Chris Roberts took over the role of new school president in May. Friday, Roberts announced that Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton would serve as acting athletics director while Auburn begins a national search for a permanent replacement.