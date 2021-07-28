Auburn legend Ruthie Bolton’s return to Olympics hits snag as she coaches remotely from hotel

“I know the circumstances,” said Bolton, who has been spending the time reading and writing scouting reports from watching games on TV. “I know that it was nobody on the team’s fault. It was just one of those things ... it was tough.”

Hughley, who handled the game by himself, had been hopeful Tuesday morning Bolton and the others would be credentialed in time to work the game in person. Now the Nigerians have until Friday’s game against France to straighten out the credential paperwork.

“It’s like starting your boxing career and they tell you you’re fighting Muhammad ALI (USA) in his prime,” Hughley said. “Now that ain’t something you’re looking for. ‘I want to box, but I don’t want to box that bad’.”

Nigeria is trying to become the first African nation to win an Olympic game in women’s basketball since 2004 when the team went 1-5 in Greece. No team from the continent has won a game since. That’s one reason why Hughley wanted her on his coaching staff.

He was an assistant coach at Auburn when he saw the SEC Storied documentary “Mighty Ruthie” about Bolton’s life as the 16th of 20 children from McLain, Mississippi, and a survivor of domestic violence in her first marriage.