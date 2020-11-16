Auburn legend Tim Hudson named to Hall of Fame ballot

Following his Auburn career, Hudson was selected by the Athletics in the sixth round of the 1997 MLB Draft and went on to spend 17 years in the big leagues with Oakland (1999-2004), Atlanta (2005-13) and San Francisco (2014-15). He posted a 222-133 career record with a 3.49 ERA, was a four-time MLB All-Star and won a World Series. Hudson also finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year race in 1999, placed in the top six of Cy Young voting on four occasions and was named the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year with Atlanta.

Hudson, who was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2018, ranked ninth in wins, 17th in innings pitched and 30th in wins above replacement among qualified major league pitchers during his time with the club. His .611 win percentage is the third-best mark in Braves history, and he ranks fifth in the organization in wins (113), ERA (3.56), strikeouts (997) and innings pitched (1,573.0). At the time of his Braves Hall of Fame induction, the right-hander was one of only 21 pitchers in MLB history to win at least 200 games, post 2,000 strikeouts and have a .600-or-higher career winning percentage.

Hudson also went on to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 50th anniversary class in 2018.