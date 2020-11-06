Auburn legend Tim Hudson settles in for first full season as pitching coach

Former Auburn All-American Tim Hudson had just gotten started as his alma mater’s pitching coach this spring when the baseball season came to a screeching halt. Now, Hudson is back and ready to put his familiarity with this year’s pitching staff to good use.
Hudson only got 18 games under his belt after being named Auburn’s volunteer pitching coach when the NCAA canceled the 2020 season. Now, the four-time MLB All-Star is gearing up for his first full season leading the charge as Auburn tries to make another run at the College World Series.
One of Hudson’s main missions to begin fall workouts is deciding the roles of an Auburn roster packed with talent thanks to many players returning who might have left for the pros had it not been for an abbreviated MLB Draft. Hudson said there could be some pitchers moved around from starting roles to the bullpen depending on how the fall plays out; it’s his job to facilitate any of those moves to make them as smooth as possible.
“Coming into the fall, you have, in your mind, the starting rotation that you think is going to be the best … At the end of the day, if you can get guys some innings this fall and see who can be successful, who can go out there and command the strike zone, who can command the game on the mound, then you try to figure out where they're going to plug in,” Hudson said. “A lot of these young guys, they've never been a reliever. They don't understand what it takes to come out of the bullpen and to be able to pitch twice, maybe three times a week, so it's trying to help them make that transition from being a starter where they came from to now understanding what kind of changing routine they're going to need.”
Hudson and Auburn head coach Butch Thompson have several arms to choose from in terms of the various roles, but it’s undoubtedly a good problem to have.
Hudson spoke highly of what he’s seen from the pitchers and pointed to sophomore right-hander Richard Fitts as one of the team’s true bright spots so far. He also spoke highly of freshman left-handers Hayden Mullins and freshman right-hander Joseph Gonzalez along with sophomore left-hander Brooks Fuller as pitchers who have been throwing well as the team gets more and more practice in.
Hudson knows the Tigers don’t lack for talent with the group he mentioned along with names like junior right-hander Cody Greenhill, junior left-hander Jack Owen and right-hander Trace Bright. Auburn’s pitching coach understands that competition will be key in the coming weeks and months, but getting all the pitchers at the same place physically after the unexpected layoff due to the pandemic is his primary concern.
“Some guys were coming in and in a little better shape than others that had thrown during the summer. They’ve had the opportunity to pitch during summer ball, summer leagues that had kicked up around [here],” Hudson said. “We've had a couple guys, the first time they pitched in a game was here in this last week and even yesterday [Oct. 29]. It was a big spectrum of where guys were as far as getting ready for games and getting ready for the fall, but everybody's starting to gradually get to the same place.”
Hudson was no stranger to the Auburn program before coming on board in January since he lived locally and followed his alma mater closely. He said he’s admired the job Thompson has done at the helm of the program, and getting to see the team up close on a daily basis gives him even more hope about the future.
Hudson had some experience coaching from helping his son Kade’s junior varsity baseball team at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn, and the 2020 preseason and shortened regular season gave him an introduction to playing a role with the Tigers..
For Hudson, the biggest adjustment is understanding he’s responsible for all the pitchers on the roster rather than the solo mentality he had during his playing career.
“I'll see how talented they are and understand what kind of abilities they have, but at the end of the day, you have to understand, too, they’re 18, 19, 20 years old. Even though they look like they're grown men out there, they still have a lot of learning and understanding of the game that they need to accomplish. It's one of those things where you go out there and you try to do whatever you can to help them,” Hudson said. “You have your guys that are going to help lead your team this year and you have to dedicate some time to them, but at the same time you don't want to shorthand the 18th pitcher on the roster. You want to make sure that you're helping develop all these younger guys hopefully at the same pace. That's going to help you next season and the season after next.”
Hudson was a legend during his playing days at Plainsman Park, which launched a 17-year long MLB career that saw “Huddy” become one of the sport’s aces. Now, Hudson is back home in Auburn with the intention of helping the Tigers’ latest crop of pitchers begin a similar journey to the pros.
Hudson took some time before jumping into the coaching realm, but it didn’t take him long to learn one of the profession’s most accurate lessons.
“It's been a lot of fun. I've enjoyed working with these boys,” Hudson said. “You have some of the best arms in the country to deal with on a daily basis. Good players make any coach seem like they're probably better than they really are.”
