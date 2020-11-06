Auburn legend Tim Hudson settles in for first full season as pitching coach

Hudson was no stranger to the Auburn program before coming on board in January since he lived locally and followed his alma mater closely. He said he’s admired the job Thompson has done at the helm of the program, and getting to see the team up close on a daily basis gives him even more hope about the future.

“I'll see how talented they are and understand what kind of abilities they have, but at the end of the day, you have to understand, too, they’re 18, 19, 20 years old. Even though they look like they're grown men out there, they still have a lot of learning and understanding of the game that they need to accomplish. It's one of those things where you go out there and you try to do whatever you can to help them,” Hudson said. “You have your guys that are going to help lead your team this year and you have to dedicate some time to them, but at the same time you don't want to shorthand the 18th pitcher on the roster. You want to make sure that you're helping develop all these younger guys hopefully at the same pace. That's going to help you next season and the season after next.”