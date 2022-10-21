Auburn limits negative plays, shows rushing potential in Oxford

Auburn’s rushing attack had been limited in the weeks ahead of its contest with No. 9 Ole Miss.

In its past three games, the Tigers had averaged less than 100 rush yards per game and fewer than three yards per game. But they found an edge in Oxford.

As a team, Auburn finished with 301 rush yards. It was the team’s first 300-yard day on the ground since last year’s win against Alabama State when it generated 364 rush yards. The last time the Tigers had gone for 300 or more yards against an FBS foe was against Liberty in 2018, and the last time they did so against a Power Five opponent was in 2017 against Arkansas.

Tank Bigsby had a season-high in rush yards with 179. Jarquez Hunter’s 80 rush yards were the third-most he’s logged in a single game. And both were part of a dip in what’s been a negative trend for Auburn recently — negative plays.

“We had some really big runs, and that obviously skews your numbers a little bit when you have those explosive plays like that, but we were allowed to do that,” Bryan Harsin said. “I didn’t see a lot of negative plays. … Our backs were able to get started. I thought the backs ran hard today. I was really proud of Tank; he went hard. He got vertical, he stuck his foot in the ground and got vertical on quite a few runs, and it showed. He was able to create some explosive plays that way.

“Overall, I just thought we did a better job up front of getting the run started, giving our backs a chance and then our backs doing a great job breaking tackles and running hard.”

Against Missouri, LSU and No. 1 Georgia, 20 of Auburn’s 60 running back carries were either stopped in the backfield or for no gain, 16 of which were stops of Bigsby. Against the Rebels, Auburn’s running backs were only stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage three times on 32 attempts.

Auburn’s yards before contact had also been an indictment of the offensive line in that previous three-week span, as the team’s running backs averaged a combined 0.22 yards per contact in that stretch, including -0.33 YBC in the overtime win against Missouri, according to SEC Statcat

Based on numbers from Pro Football Focus, Auburn averaged 2.5 yards before contact against Ole Miss.

The offensive front actually saw some notable shifts Saturday, as usual right tackle Austin Troxell didn’t travel to Oxford. Jeremiah Wright made his first start at left guard, and Kam Stutts and Brenden Coffey replaced Alec Jackson and Troxell on the right side of the line.

“In the past couple of weeks, they had a little struggle and injuries, but Jeremiah (Wright) came in and did his thing,” Hunter said of the offensive line. “They made blocks and ways for us to hit the hole.”