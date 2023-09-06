Linebacker Austin Keys suffered a thumb injury against UMass on Saturday that required surgery, according to Auburn coach Hugh Freeze.

"He's going to be out a while," Freeze said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.

Keys started and played 19 snaps in Auburn's 59-14 win against the Minutemen, and he finished the game with two tackles. He was not in attendance during the media viewing window of Auburn's Tuesday practice.

After three seasons at Ole Miss, Keys transferred to Auburn this offseason, following his most productive yet in 2022. He logged a career-high 39 tackles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks for the Rebels last fall while also forcing one fumble.