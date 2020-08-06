Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten announces opt out

Calling it a difficult decision, standout Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten announced Thursday that he will be opting out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.

Wooten announced on Twitter that he and a partner are expecting a baby boy in November, and while putting family safety as a top priority he has decided to redshirt this year.

Wooten said he was supported by athletics director Allen Greene, head football coach Gus Malzahn, and linebackers coach Travis Williams upon making that decision.

He also said he intends to play for Auburn again in 2021.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better support system during the duration of this process,” Wooten said in his statement. “It is in times like this where I am reminded of how truly blessed I am to be at such an amazing university like Auburn.”

Wooten was a powerful piece in Auburn’s four-man linebacker rotation last season, relieving K.J. Britt at inside linebacker while Owen Pappoe and Zackoby McClain operated outside.