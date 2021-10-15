Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten rising to the occasion after sitting out 2020 season

"[Chandler has] filled that role, which is what good players do,” Harsin said. “He's obviously a leader on this team, but to me he's one of those guys you want to have. You want more guys like him with that kind of attitude and mentality and work ethic and focus and drive and all those things that really make someone successful.”

For Kelvin and Sandra Wooten, their son’s efforts have been enjoyable but not at all unexpected.

“To see that hard work paying off, it just goes to our family mantra, which is 'Expect extraordinary,'” Kelvin Wooten said. “You know, if you put in the work toward your goals, you should expect to achieve them. At this point, he's doing that, so I'm happy for him.”

Chandler and Chance

Wooten’s performances this fall have been worthwhile, but they’re even more special since Chance has been along for the ride.

Kelvin explained Chance has attended every game this season except Penn State and LSU, and the 11-month-old has often been at practice while his dad was hard at work. Kelvin said he could have never handled everything his son is right now — football, an infant child and class responsibilities at 22 years old — but added Wooten gets to see his why every time he looks at Chance.